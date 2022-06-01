PM Narendra Modi meets world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, other women medallist

PM Narendra Modi with World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen | Pic: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met recently crowned world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen and other pugilists Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda, who too won medals in the World Boxing Championships held in Istanbul in May.

India won gold and two bronze medals at the recently concluded championship.

Indian boxer Nikhat emerged world champion with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight (52kg) final.

With this win, Nikhat became only the fifth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

Apart from Nikhat's gold, Manisha Moun (57kg) and debutant Parveen Hooda (63kg) bagged bronze medals.