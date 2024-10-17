 'Commentary Curse Strikes Again': Fans Troll Sanjay Manjrekar After Virat Kohli Gets Out For Duck
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Commentary Curse Strikes Again': Fans Troll Sanjay Manjrekar After Virat Kohli Gets Out For Duck

'Commentary Curse Strikes Again': Fans Troll Sanjay Manjrekar After Virat Kohli Gets Out For Duck

Virat Kohli had to move up the order at No 3 for the first time in eight years.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Former India cricketer and current commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was brutally trolled on social media for his comments regarding Virat Kohli’s batting position while taking jab at Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev. Due to unavailability of Shubman Gill fo the 1st Test, Kohli had to move up the order at No 3 for the first time in eight years. Not only did Manjerekar praised Kohli but also compared him to Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who he said were reluctant to change their batting positions in Tests.

However Kohli faced just nine ball before getting out without scoring. Manjrekar quickly turned critical when Kohli failed to perform. He said, “Have said this before will say it again. Virat has compounded his problems by wanting to be on the front foot to every ball. No matter the length. Today’s dismissal ball could have been comfortably tackled off the back foot.”

Here's what the fan's had to say on his comment

India register embarrassing record

FPJ Shorts
Youtuber Armaan Malik Lashes Out At Mercedes After Escaping Major Accident In ₹1.3 Crore Car: 'Maut Ke Muh Se...' (VIDEO)
Youtuber Armaan Malik Lashes Out At Mercedes After Escaping Major Accident In ₹1.3 Crore Car: 'Maut Ke Muh Se...' (VIDEO)
'Commentary Curse Strikes Again': Fans Troll Sanjay Manjrekar After Virat Kohli Gets Out For Duck
'Commentary Curse Strikes Again': Fans Troll Sanjay Manjrekar After Virat Kohli Gets Out For Duck
Indian Army Recruitment 2024: 90 Vacancies Announced With Salaries Up To ₹2,50,000; Check Posts & How To Apply
Indian Army Recruitment 2024: 90 Vacancies Announced With Salaries Up To ₹2,50,000; Check Posts & How To Apply
India's Logistics Cost Will Come Down To Single-Digit In Two Years: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
India's Logistics Cost Will Come Down To Single-Digit In Two Years: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Tea India did not have a great start to the Test match against new Zealand as they were bowled out for just 46 runs in their first innings. Following the batting collapse, India registered their third lowest score in test cricket history.

In response Tom Latham & Co. started strongly compared to India's first innings score. Not only did they managed to take the lead but also put India under more pressure.

New Zealand reached 82 for 1 by tea on Day 2 with a lead of 36 runs over India. Devon Conway was not out on 61 with Will Young at the other end batting on 5. Latham was the only batter to be dismissed for 15 by Kuldeep Yadav.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Is 'All Out 46 The New 'All Out 36'?: Cricket Australia Trolls India After Bengaluru Test...

Is 'All Out 46 The New 'All Out 36'?: Cricket Australia Trolls India After Bengaluru Test...

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test: 'From 36 To 46, What An Upgrade' Fans Roast Team India For Registering...

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test: 'From 36 To 46, What An Upgrade' Fans Roast Team India For Registering...

'Commentary Curse Strikes Again': Fans Troll Sanjay Manjrekar After Virat Kohli Gets Out For Duck

'Commentary Curse Strikes Again': Fans Troll Sanjay Manjrekar After Virat Kohli Gets Out For Duck

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 2 Live: New Zealand Take 36-Run Lead As Pitch Eases Out After India's...

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 2 Live: New Zealand Take 36-Run Lead As Pitch Eases Out After India's...

How Many Ducks Have Virat Kohli Scored While Batting At No 3 Spot For India In Test? Check Stats

How Many Ducks Have Virat Kohli Scored While Batting At No 3 Spot For India In Test? Check Stats