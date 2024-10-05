 'North Ke Players Ki Taraf...': Sanjay Manjrekar's Comment On Air Goes Viral During IND vs NZ Women's T20 WC 2024 Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'North Ke Players Ki Taraf...': Sanjay Manjrekar's Comment On Air Goes Viral During IND vs NZ Women's T20 WC 2024 Match; Video

'North Ke Players Ki Taraf...': Sanjay Manjrekar's Comment On Air Goes Viral During IND vs NZ Women's T20 WC 2024 Match; Video

Sanjay Manjrekar's on-air comment goes viral during the T20 World Cup 2024 game between India and New Zealand

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Sanjay Manjrekar | File Pic

Former Indian cricketer and renowned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar's on-air comment went viral during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against New Zealand on Friday. In a video surfaced on social media, the 59-year-old could be heard saying that he doesn't pay much attention to North Indian cricketers, while discussing about the national team's fielding coach Munish Bali.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'North Ke Players Ki Taraf...': Sanjay Manjrekar's Comment On Air Goes Viral During IND vs NZ...

'North Ke Players Ki Taraf...': Sanjay Manjrekar's Comment On Air Goes Viral During IND vs NZ...

Video: Harmanpreet Kaur Hugs Jemimah Rodrigues & Presents Her With Fielding Medal After IND vs NZ...

Video: Harmanpreet Kaur Hugs Jemimah Rodrigues & Presents Her With Fielding Medal After IND vs NZ...

'First Time Mauka Mila Vote Daalun': Manu Bhaker Casts Her Vote In Jhajjar For Haryana Elections...

'First Time Mauka Mila Vote Daalun': Manu Bhaker Casts Her Vote In Jhajjar For Haryana Elections...

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Inflict 58-Run Loss On Hapless India To Open...

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Inflict 58-Run Loss On Hapless India To Open...

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Sophie Devine, Bowlers Consign India To Shock Defeat In Dubai

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Sophie Devine, Bowlers Consign India To Shock Defeat In Dubai