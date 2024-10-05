Former Indian cricketer and renowned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar's on-air comment went viral during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against New Zealand on Friday. In a video surfaced on social media, the 59-year-old could be heard saying that he doesn't pay much attention to North Indian cricketers, while discussing about the national team's fielding coach Munish Bali.
'North Ke Players Ki Taraf...': Sanjay Manjrekar's Comment On Air Goes Viral During IND vs NZ Women's T20 WC 2024 Match; Video
Sanjay Manjrekar's on-air comment goes viral during the T20 World Cup 2024 game between India and New Zealand
Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 10:32 AM IST