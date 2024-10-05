Despite India's loss in their opening match of Women's T20 World Cup 2024 , their fielding coach lauded them for getting better as the match progressed. In a heartwarming moment, skipper Harmenpreet Kaur hugged Jemimah Rodrigues and presented her with the fielding medal inside the dressing room as the BCCI shared a video.
Video: Harmanpreet Kaur Hugs Jemimah Rodrigues & Presents Her With Fielding Medal After IND vs NZ Women's T20 WC 2024 Match
Although India made a couple of fielding errors in the 6th over, they bounced back well as the match progressed
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 10:15 AM IST