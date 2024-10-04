Video: Controversial Moment As Umpires Give Dead Ball After Harmanpreet Kaur Runs Out Amelia Kerr In Women's T20 WC 2024; Rule Explained

An interesting and polarising decision from the umpire surfaced during the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. New Zealand batter Amelia Kerr was called back by the fourth umpire despite Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrating after affecting a run-out.

The incident occurred in the 15th over of the innings as Kerr nudged the ball through extra cover and had run a single. With the ball in Harmanpreet Kaur's hands already while being stationed at long-off, the two New Zealand batters had started going for the second already. The captain had fired a throw and Richa Ghosh, had collected to break the stumps.

Both the batters were still running for a second. pic.twitter.com/4XM2c8HKBd — ygritte🪨 (@Choolo56) October 4, 2024

Eventually, the umpires called back Kerr and started explaining the situation to Harmanpreet, who didn't look convinced by the same.

Here's what the dead ball rules say as per MCC's laws:

20.1.2 The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.