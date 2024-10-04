 Video: Controversial Moment As Umpires Give Dead Ball After Harmanpreet Kaur Runs Out Amelia Kerr In Women's T20 WC 2024; Rule Explained
India and New Zealand are playing their first match of Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 09:02 PM IST
An interesting and polarising decision from the umpire surfaced during the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. New Zealand batter Amelia Kerr was called back by the fourth umpire despite Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrating after affecting a run-out.

The incident occurred in the 15th over of the innings as Kerr nudged the ball through extra cover and had run a single. With the ball in Harmanpreet Kaur's hands already while being stationed at long-off, the two New Zealand batters had started going for the second already. The captain had fired a throw and Richa Ghosh, had collected to break the stumps.

Eventually, the umpires called back Kerr and started explaining the situation to Harmanpreet, who didn't look convinced by the same.

Here's what the dead ball rules say as per MCC's laws:

20.1.1 The ball becomes dead when

20.1.1.1 it is finally settled in the hands of the wicket-keeper or of the bowler.

20.1.1.2 a boundary is scored.  See Law 19.7 (Runs scored from boundaries).

20.1.1.3 a batter is dismissed.  The ball will be deemed to be dead from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal.

20.1.1.4 whether played or not it becomes trapped between the bat and person of a batter or between items of his/her clothing or equipment.

20.1.1.5 whether played or not it lodges in the clothing or equipment of a batter or the clothing of an umpire.

20.1.1.6 under either of Laws 24.4 (Player returning without permission) or 28.2 (Fielding the ball) there is an offence resulting in an award of Penalty runs. The ball shall not count as one of the over.

20.1.1.7 there is contravention of Law 28.3 (Protective helmets belonging to the fielding side).

20.1.1.8 the match is concluded in any of the ways stated in Law 12.9 (Conclusion of match).

20.1.2 The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.

