 'A Memorable Conversation':Throwback to Sachin Tendulkar's Last Meeting With Ratan Tata
Taking to social media Sachin Tendulkar opened up about the exact nature of their meeting.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar's last meeting with Ratan Tata | Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

In the field of Indian sports and business world, few figures have earned as much respect as Sachin Tendulkar and Ratan Tata. While Tendulkar, dominated the cricket field, the Tata Group were known for their remarkable vision and integrity. Earlier this year, both icons had the opportunity to spend time together, a memorable moment which was cherished by fans.

In May 2024, Tendulkar had the opportunity to spend a significant day with Ratan Tata. Taking to social media he opened up about the exact nature of their meeting, expressing his admiration and the bond they formed over shared passions.

Tendulkar wrote, "Last Sunday was memorable, as I had the opportunity to spend time with Mr Tata. We shared stories and insights about our mutual love for automobiles, our commitment to giving back to society, passion for wildlife conservation, and affection for our furry friends. Conversations like these are invaluable and remind us of the joy and impact our passions can bring to our lives. It’s a day I will remember with a smile always".

Tendulkar's love for cars and Tata's role in the automotive industry, especially with Tata Motors, made cars a natural topic for them to talk about. But their connection went deeper than that. They both had a strong affection for animals and a commitment to wildlife conservation, which helped strengthen their bond.

Sachin Tendulkar's emotional Tribute to Ratan Tata

Having met Ratan Tata couple of months back, Tendulkar would not have imagined about having to pay tribute couple ofmonths after the meet. In his emotional post Tendulkar spoke about unfortunate enough to meet Ratan tata and how his demise has moved the nation.

Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said.

