Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni surpasses 7,000-run mark in T20 cricket

MS Dhoni, the former Chennai Super Kings skipper, has achieved another milestone in the shortest format of the game.

The former India captain surpassed the 7000-run mark in T20 cricket during his unbeaten 16 of six-balls against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2022 game at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

Dhoni, who required 15 runs before this match, joined an elite list of batsmen which include Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

Kohli and Rohit are currently among the players who have the most runs in the shortest format. While the former RCB skipper has struck 10,326 runs in T20 cricket, Mumbai Indians captain has amassed a tally of 9,936.

Punjab Kings opener Dhawan also makes the list, the Indian opener has scored 8,818 runs in the quick-fire format.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 09:28 PM IST