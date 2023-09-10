'Chak De Phatte, Nap De Gilli': The Great Khali Tries To Teach John Cena Hindi (WATCH)

The Great Khali and John Cena. | (Credits: Twitter)

With renowned World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar John Cena in India for the Superstar Spectacle, the Great Khali took some time to teach the record World Champion some Hindi. Khali took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of the same as users enjoyed the camaraderie.

The video shows Khali teaching the veteran wrestler teach the lines, 'Chak de phatte, nap de gilli, sham ko Bombay, subah ko Dilli'. While Cena repeated it with some difficulty, the video ended when he asked the meaning of it and Khali turned to nearby people for help.

Khali and Cena have faced each other in the WWE ring on multiple occasions, beginning with the Judgement Day in 2007. Cena, then the WWE champion, locked horns with the towering wrestler to defend his title and was successful. Cena also went on to defeat Khali in a rematch held at One Night Stand that year, the stipulation for which was Falls Count Anywhere.

John Cena teamed up with Seth Rollins in WWE Superstar Spectacle:

As far as the WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad goes, Cena joined hands with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and beat Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of the Imperium. The high-profile main event started with a six-man tag team match wherein Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre beat the Indian trio of Veer, Sanga, and Jinder Mahal.

Following his match, Cena reserved praise for the crowd and said:

'I have been imagining this moment right here for twenty years …. I wanted to end tonight by saying this moment is far greater than I could have ever imagined, Thank you.'

