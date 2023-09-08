WWE Wrestler Sami Zayn Speaks About MS Dhoni: 'I Have Heard His Name A Lot' (WATCH)

Sami Zayn speaks about MS Dhoni. | (Credits: Screengrab/Twitter)

With renowned World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestlers Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens set for India tour on September 8th, they were heard discussing about the same. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Zayn and Owens were seen discussing about the name and surprisingly stated how famous MS Dhoni is in the country.

WWE's official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) confirmed the news in August 1st week alongside full details, including the location and date of the event. The event will take place in Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium and fans can book the tickets via Book My Show. The show is titled as 'WWE Superstar Spectacle'.

Meanwhile, Zayn said while speaking to Owens 'When I heard of MS Dhoni, I have heard his name a lot. I know he is very famous here.'

Notably, Dhoni is currently in the United States, where he was recently spotted watching the thrilling US Open 2023 encounter between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. He also clicked a picture with former US President Donald Trump and played golf with him.

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020:

Meanwhile, the keeper-batter retired from international cricket on August 15th 2020, having played his final game in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester. Dhoni continues to play in the IPL and became the joint-most successful captain in history this year.

Overall, in international cricket, the 42-year-old played in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is.

