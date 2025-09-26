'Certainly Not': Mike Hesson Denies Pakistan Players Facing Mental Block Against Team India As Asia Cup 2025 Final Looms; Video

Mike Hesson (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson played down the presence of any mental block in his players while playing India as the big clash looms in Asia Cup 2025 final. Hesson feels Pakistan played much better against India in the Super 4 than in the Group stage, but reckons they must put the Men in Blue under pressure for longer periods.

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, prevailed over Bangladesh on Thursday by 11 runs to set up the Asia Cup 2025 final against India. Suryakumar Yadav and co. have beaten their arch-rivals twice in the competition convincingly and will begin as overwhelming favourites again in the final.

When asked whether Pakistan face a mental block when it comes to beating India, Hesson replied to the reporter by saying:

"Certainly not. The way we played against India in the last match was a huge step up from the first game. First game we were a bit passive, we allowed India to control the game. The last match, we had the game by the scruff of the neck for long periods of it. It took an exceptional innings from Abhishek Sharma to take the game away from us. Outside of that, we were pretty good, it was pretty much the powerplay with the ball. So we have to be good enough to put India under pressure for long enough. We were able to do for 10 overs with the bat, we did it post powerplay last game and we have to do it for longer. There's a reason they are rated the top side in the world."

Team India and Pakistan to face in Asia Cup final for the first time

Meanwhile, the two sides haven't played in a final of the Asia Cup before; hence, it is also a landmark moment in the history of the tournament.

India are serial winners, having won the trophy on eight occasions, while Pakistan have lifted the trophy only twice, the last of which came in 2012.