'Certain players get protection': Sivaramakrishnan on Suryakumar Yadav's golden ducks

Philip Brown/Popperfoto

Former leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan criticised the Indian team management for trying to protect an out-of-form Suryakumar Yadav when he was struggling with the bat in the just-concluded three-ODI series against Australia.

Surya got out on the first ball in all three games to become the first batter to register three golden ducks in international cricket history.

The right-handed middle-order star was picked in the squad after an outstanding season with the bat in T20I cricket earlier this year.

But Siva feels the team selection cannot be based on T20 performances alone.

He was sent in at No. 7 instead of his usual batting position at No. 4. The move backfired as SKY completed a hat-trick of golden ducks.

'Don't segregate red-ball & white-ball cricket'

"Fine example of how only certain players get protection, SKY great example. T20 cricket is different from 50 overs cricket. Just don’t segregate Red ball and white-ball cricket.

"Oh SKY was part of the Test team. You can’t pick a player based on T20 performance for all formats," Sivaramakrishnan tweeted after India's 21-run defeat in the Chennai ODI on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 32-year-old was trapped leg-before wicket by Mitchell Starc in the first two ODIs while off-spinner Ashton Agar castled him on the first ball he faced at Chepauk in the series decider.

"It requires great ability to be innovative but if that is the only way you play, you will get found out in slightly longer formats, be it 50 overs or Test matches. Anyway, GOOD MORNING ALL," Siva further wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)