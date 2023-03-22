'Bombay duck has a new face': Fans troll Suryakumar Yadav after hattrick of golden ducks against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for a golden duck for the third consecutive time in the series on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Yadav, who was demoted to No. 7 after a change in the batting order for the decider with both Axar and Jadeja being promoted ahead of him.

In the 36th over of India's chase, Yadav was bowled first ball by Ashton Agar. After Yadav's dismissal, the hosts were reduced to 185/6.

In both the first and second matches of the series, the 32-year-old was leg-before to Mitchell Starc on the first delivery of his innings.

Yadav was backed by head coach Rahul Dravid before the game highlight that the star batsmen was still getting used to the format and requested fans to have patience with the right hander.

"Not really concerned about Surya. He got two very good balls. One of things about Surya is that he is learning the 50-overs game. The T20 is slightly different. In T20, he has played 10 years of IPL."

"He (Surya) has played a lot of T20 cricket. He has played a lot of high pressure T20 games. Even though he has played a lot of t20 cricket I think he has not played a lot of one-day cricket. We need to give him some time and be patient with it. We certainly see the upside of him doing well," Dravid said.

Fans, on the other hand, were frustrated with the batsman's struggles and took to Twitter to express their frustration.

