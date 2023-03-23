Ajay Jadeja blames Indian team management for Suryakumar Yadav's flop show: 'You can't save anyone'

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja slammed the Indian team management over the poor show of Suryakumar Yadav in the ODI series against Australia which they lost in Chennai on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav became the first batter in ODI history to register three consecutive golden ducks (getting out on first ball) in a three-match bilateral series.

Surya was dismissed by Mitchell Starc on the very first balls he faced in the first two ODIs in Mumbai and Vizag.

The unfortunate hat-trick was completed by off-spinner Ashton Agar in the final ODI in Chennai which India lost by 21 runs to concede the series 1-2 to the Aussies.

And Jadeja blamed coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma for Surya's repeated failures in the ODI series and for sending him at No. 7 in the series-finale.

'If you try to save someone...'

“You played him, some people thought that he shouldn't play, but you did back him. But you also had a doubt, that's a fact. It was visible through your decision.

"You thought 'he isn't in form, so we can't send him at this moment because he is failing against swing'. When he came at the end, the game became even more difficult,” Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

"If you're thinking too much, and you're making the player wait for his batting, the doubt only increases. In our days, it used to be said that if someone isn't in form, and if he plays at no.4 and you send him at no.7, it will always be more challenging.

"You haven't made it any easier. You can only regain form when you play ahead. You can't save anyone. If you try to save someone, this game will only kill you more,” Jadeja added.