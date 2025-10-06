Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports Board Clinches 3–2 Win Over CISF In Senior Men Hockey 2025

5th Hockey Indian Senior Men InterDepartment National Championship 2025 in Jharkhand. | X @TheHockeyIndia

Mumbai: Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports Board registered a well-earned 3–2 win over Central Industrial Security Force in the 5th Hockey Indian Senior Men InterDepartment National Championship 2025 in Jharkhand. Central Civil Services Force, displayed teamwork and precision in

key moments. All India Police Sports Control Board edged past Tamil Nadu Police with a narrow 3-2 victory in a gripping contest that kept fans on their toes till the final whistle.

The Railway Sports Promotion Board put up a dominant performance, crushing Punjab & Sind Bank 5–1 in one of the most onesided matches of the day. The final encounter saw Services Sports Control Board maintain their strong form, defeating Steel Plants Sports Board 3–1 in a match that highlighted their attacking depth and disciplined gameplay.

The high standard of Indian departmental hockey was on display in every match.