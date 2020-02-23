CCI Juniors Table Tennis Tournament: Sana D’Souza, Hardee Patel in summit clash

Mumbai: Sana D’Souza and Hardee Patel, both from Mumbai Suburban District scored contrasting victories to set up a title clash in the junior girls’ CCI Juniors Prize-Money Table Tennis Tournament.

Showing aggression from the start Sana attacked on both flanks and outplayed the fancied Pearl Amalsadiwala also of Mumbai Suburban District winning the semi-final encounter in straight games, at the Cricket Club of India Table Tennis Room, on Saturday.

Sana, high on confidence, played some flowing backhand drives to outsmart and unsettle an erratic Pearl and charge to a convincing 11-9, 11-8 and 11-5 victory.

On the side table, Hardee and compatriot Ananya Chande were locked in a grim tussle for supremacy and both shared the first four games to set up a close finish. In the decider, Hardee managed to stay focused and went on to win the game to complete a 11-7, 8-11, 11-9, 5-11 and 11-7 win.

Earlier, in junior boys’ encounter, Sanskar Basak recovered from the loss of the first game to overcome Dhruv Jhaveri 9-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 for his third successive win and topped Group-A. However, both Basak and Jhaveri who was placed second advanced to the semi-finals.

In Group-B, Aadil Anand easily defeated Hrishikesh Malhotra 11-6, 11-4, 11-8 to finish with an all-win record. Anand who clinched the top spot and second placed Malhotra qualified for the sem-finals.

Basak will take on Malhotra and Anand will meet Jhaveri in the last four encounters.

Results

Girls sub-junior (Rd-3) Group-A: Hardee Patel bt Sana D’Souza 10-12, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9, 11-8; Gloria George bt Shreya Patil 11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7.

Semi-finals: Hardee Patel beat Ananya Chande 11-7, 8-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-7; Sana D’Souza beat Pearl Amalsadiwala 11-9, 11-8, 11-5.

Boys sub-junior: Group-A: Mainak Nistala bt Chaitanya Ahuja 11-6, 14-12, 10-12, 11-8; Diyaan Shah bt Yashas Todi 13-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7; Mainak Nistala bt Yashas Todi 15-13, 11-4, 11-7; Chaitanya Ahuja bt Diyaan Shah 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6. Group-B: Havish Asrani bt Armaan Dalamal 11-3, 11-9, 15-13; Akshat Jain bt Aryaman Bhatia 11-8, 11-7, 11-5; Armaan Dalamal bt Aryaman Bhatia 11-5, 11-7, 11-7; Akshat Jain bt Havish Asrani 5-11, 11-5, 11-7, 17-15. (Rd-1-3): Group-A: Sanskar Basak bt Mandar Chiplunkar 6-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 11-8; Dhruv Jhaveri bt Sagar Kasturi 11-6, 11-7, 9-11, 12-10; Sanskar Basak bt Dhruv Jhaveri 9-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-7; Sagar Kasturi bt Mandar Chiplunkar 11-6, 13-11, 11-9; Sanskar Basak bt Sagar Kasturi 9-11, 11-8, 11-4, 7-11, 12-10