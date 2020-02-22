Still got it! Wayne Rooney scores Panenka on 500th appearance

Rooney's 500 career appearances in the English league comes after spells in three different teams: Everton (98), Manchester United (393) and Derby County (9). The English forward has scored 211 goals in his 500 appearances.

Rooney, 34, joined Derby as a player-coach from MLS side DC United but was ineligible to play for his new side until January.

Derby County currently stand 12th in the league table with 45 points and will face Queens Park Ranger's FC on February 26.