Still got it! Wayne Rooney scores Panenka on 500th appearance

England's record goal-scorer Wayne Rooney completed 500 appearances mark in English leagues (Premiere League and Championship).
What made it spectacular was his goal on the 500th appearance which was a fancy Panenka chip penalty kick from the spot against Fulham in English Championship league.
Rooney's 500 career appearances in the English league comes after spells in three different teams: Everton (98), Manchester United (393) and Derby County (9). The English forward has scored 211 goals in his 500 appearances.
Rooney, 34, joined Derby as a player-coach from MLS side DC United but was ineligible to play for his new side until January.
Derby County currently stand 12th in the league table with 45 points and will face Queens Park Ranger's FC on February 26.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)