Captain Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Sweat Hard In The Nets As Team India Batters Prepare For 1st Test vs SA; Watch

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter/BCCI

Team India batters, including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hit the nets as they prepare to take on hosts South Africa in the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26, Tuesday.

India haven't won a Test series in South Africa in their last seven visits to the country since 1992. Last year, the touring party lost the three-match Test series despite taking a lead of 1-0 after winning the 1st Test in Centurion.

This time, Rohit Sharma-led side will look to leave no stone unturned to break 30-year shackle of not winning the Test series in rainbow. As visitors prepare to lock horns with Proteas in the 1st Test, Indian batters were sweating hard in the nets.

In a video released by Board of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI), Indian batters were seen playing aggressive and defensive shots in a closed as well as open sets. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravindra Jadeja were training hard in the nets ahead of Test series opener against South Africa.

Test Match Mode 🔛#TeamIndia batters are geared up for the Boxing Day Test 😎#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Mvkvet6Ed9 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2023

India and South Africa will take on each other in the 1st Test i.e. Boxing Day Test in Centurion, followed up with second Test at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on January 3.

Last week, India moved to top of the WTC 2023-25 points table after Pakistan's humiliating 360-run defeat to Australia in Perth Test. The Men in Blue will be aiming to win both Tests to remain at the top spot WTC points table.