SA vs IND: Virat Kohli Rejoins Team India Ahead Of 1st Test After London Trip, Claims Report

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli has rejoined the touring party in South Africa after a high-profile Test series after reportedly leaving for London due to a family emergency. According to News 18, the trip from the right-handed batter was planned and was never going to feature in the intra-squad practice fixture in Pretoria from December 20th-22nd.

The 35-year-old left for South Africa from India on December 15th and was with the team for the next three days before departing for London on the 19th. He trained with the side for three days, with India set to play red-ball cricket for the first time since July, especially against the Proteas, who have a gun bowling attack.

Throwback to when @imVkohli took on hostile conditions and a strong #SouthAfrica attack to out on a masterclass in Test match batting!



Can he replicate this knock in the upcoming Test series?



Tune-in the 1st #SAvIND Test

TUE, DEC 26, 12:30 PM | Star Sports Network#Cricke pic.twitter.com/Dgl5kqJJw9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 22, 2023

"Virat Kohli wasn’t going to play that game. The team management was aware of his plan and schedule, and it isn’t something which happened overnight or due to a family emergency. Look at the player in question, it’s Virat Kohli. He is very well planned when it comes to these things and his London trip was communicated and planned well in advance," the BCCI official said, as quoted by News 18.

"Kohli left India for South Africa on December 15. Had good 3-4 training sessions before he went to London on December 19. For the next few days, he was in London and has now linked up with the Test squad and will in all likelihood train in Centurion tomorrow," the official adds.

Team India targeting their maiden series win in South Africa:

Meanwhile, the No.1 Test team haven't won a Test series in South Africa as the rainbow nation remains their final frontier. Led by Kohli, they had a fantastic chance in the 2021-22 leg, but the tourists lost despite having a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

1-1 in the T20Is

2-1 in the ODIs

2-0 in the Tests???#TeamIndia are up for the challenge to conquer the final frontier!#SAvIND 1st Test

TUE, DEC 26, 12:30 PM | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/e73p1ntwtb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 23, 2023

Hence, they will hope to get the job done this time around. Having won the preceding three-game ODI series convincingly, India will hope to carry that momentum in the red-ball leg.