SA vs IND 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Series Opener On OTT & TV

South Africa and Team India will lock horns with each other in the first Test of the two-match Test series at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26, Tuesday. The first Test between two side is called Boxing Day Test.

South Africa and India will return to action after the conclusion of white-ball series, wherein visitors clinched both T20I and ODI series. Team India was led by Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is, while KL Rahul in ODIs.

The upcoming Test series opener will see the return of skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Mohammed Siraj, who has been rested for the ODI series, will return to action in whites. However, India will miss the services of Mohammed Shami, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan who have been ruled out of the series.

Test Match Mode 🔛#TeamIndia batters are geared up for the Boxing Day Test 😎#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Mvkvet6Ed9 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2023

For South Africa, the hosts will enter the two-match Test series on the back to twin defeats in T20I and ODI series. However, skipper Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen, and Gerald Coetzee will return to action for red-ball series. However, Lungi Nigidi has been ruled out, while Kagiso Rabada is unlikely to be available for the first Test.

The upcoming Test series is crucial for India as they are yet to win a red-ball series in South Africa since 1992.

When will first Test between South Africa and India will take place?

The Test series opener between South Africa and India will take place in Centurion on Tuesday at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will be at 1:00 PM IST.

Where to watch South Africa vs India 1st Test?

The first Test will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network. All English and regional channels of Star Sports will broadcast the match. For those who prefer watching on OTT can watch live streaming of the action on Disney+Hotstar.

SA vs IND First Test Squads

SA: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreyne.

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna