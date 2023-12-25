 SA vs IND: '75% Of The Team Is Locked', Says Rohit Sharma On India's Playing XI For 1st Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSA vs IND: '75% Of The Team Is Locked', Says Rohit Sharma On India's Playing XI For 1st Test

SA vs IND: '75% Of The Team Is Locked', Says Rohit Sharma On India's Playing XI For 1st Test

The upcoming Test series against Proteas will see the return of Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, who are set to make their first appearance for Team India after the World Cup Final defeat last month.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Team India | Credits: ICC

Team India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that playing XI is almost finalized for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26, Tuesday.

The upcoming Test series against Proteas will see the return of Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, who are set to make their first appearance for Team India after the World Cup Final defeat last month.

However, the visitors will miss the services of Mohammed Shami who has been ruled of two-match Test series due to ankle injury. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan withdrew from the tour reportedly due to mental fatigue as he has been on road with team for over a year.

Addressing the media on the eve of 1st Test against South Africa, Rohit said that '75%' of team is finalized and the rest will be done in the team meeting. He added that there will be a toss up between Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna as a third pacer in the team.

Mukesh Kumar made his Test debut against West Indies in July this year and scalped two wickets in the 1st innings of the second Test. The Bengal pacer was part of Indian team that recently clinched the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Read Also
IND vs SA, 1st Test: Team India's Probable XI At Centurion
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL Star KC Cariappa Files Complaint Against His Ex-Girlfriend For Threatening Him And His Family

IPL Star KC Cariappa Files Complaint Against His Ex-Girlfriend For Threatening Him And His Family

'Encouragement From Public Helped Me Recover From World Cup Final Loss': Captain Rohit Sharma

'Encouragement From Public Helped Me Recover From World Cup Final Loss': Captain Rohit Sharma

Captain Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Sweat Hard In The Nets As Team India Batters Prepare For 1st Test...

Captain Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Sweat Hard In The Nets As Team India Batters Prepare For 1st Test...

IND vs AUS: 4 Players Receive Maiden Call-Up To ODI Squad

IND vs AUS: 4 Players Receive Maiden Call-Up To ODI Squad

AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Pakistan Players Give Australian Cricketers And Their Families Gifts On...

AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Pakistan Players Give Australian Cricketers And Their Families Gifts On...