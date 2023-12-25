SA vs IND: '75% Of The Team Is Locked', Says Rohit Sharma On India's Playing XI For 1st Test

Team India | Credits: ICC

Team India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that playing XI is almost finalized for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26, Tuesday.

The upcoming Test series against Proteas will see the return of Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, who are set to make their first appearance for Team India after the World Cup Final defeat last month.

However, the visitors will miss the services of Mohammed Shami who has been ruled of two-match Test series due to ankle injury. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan withdrew from the tour reportedly due to mental fatigue as he has been on road with team for over a year.

Addressing the media on the eve of 1st Test against South Africa, Rohit said that '75%' of team is finalized and the rest will be done in the team meeting. He added that there will be a toss up between Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna as a third pacer in the team.

Mukesh Kumar made his Test debut against West Indies in July this year and scalped two wickets in the 1st innings of the second Test. The Bengal pacer was part of Indian team that recently clinched the three-match ODI series against South Africa.