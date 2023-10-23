 Ex-India Captain Bishan Singh Bedi Dies At 77, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Says 'Huge Loss For Cricket'
Bishan Singh Bedi is survived by his son and Bollywood actor Angad Bedi, who is married to actress Neha Dhupia.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Bishen Singh Bedi

Former India cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi passed away on Monday. He was 77. Bedi had a surgery two weeks ago and was hospitalised in Delhi since then. Bedi is survived by his wife Anju, son and Bollywood actor Angad Bedi, who is married to actress Neha Dhupia.

Regarded as one of the greatest left-arm spinners in world cricket, Bedi played 67 Tests and 10 ODIs for India between 1967 to 1979. He was known for his remarkable accuracy and spin bowling prowess.

Bedi picked up 266 wickets in Test cricket at an average of 28.71 with 14 five-wicket hauls. He also bagged 7 wickets in ODIs.

Bedi was by far India's most successful left-arm spinner until he was surpassed by Ravindra Jadeja earlier this year during the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.

India debut

Born on September 25, 1946, in Amritsar, India, Bedi was a left-arm orthodox spinner known for his exceptional skills and elegant bowling action. He made his debut for the Indian national cricket team in 1966 and went on to represent his country until 1979.

The legend of Bishan Bedi

Bedi was a master of flight and spin, renowned for his ability to deceive batsmen with his subtle variations. He played a pivotal role in India's historic series win against England in 1971, famously captaining the side in the absence of the injured Ajit Wadekar. Under his captaincy, India established its reputation as a competitive cricketing nation.

Domestic career

Apart from his international career, Bishan Singh Bedi had an illustrious domestic cricket career, primarily with the Delhi team. He was a mentor to several spinners and contributed significantly to the development of young talent in India.

Bedi also went on to enjoy a successful first-class career, picking up an astonishing 1560 wickets in 370 games at 21.69. He took a fifer on a whopping 106 occasions.

Outspoken and controversial

Bedi's influence on the sport extended beyond the pitch as he became a respected commentator and an advocate for fair play and sportsmanship.

In his post-retirement years, Bedi continued to be an outspoken voice in the cricketing world, expressing his views on various issues related to the game. He remains a revered figure in Indian cricket, celebrated for his artistry and commitment to the sport.

