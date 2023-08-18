Did You Notice Former Cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi In Ghoomer With Son Angad? |

R Balki's latest directorial 'Ghoomer' promises a treat for cricket aficionados. Revolving around the life of a young and talented paraplegic cricketer, portrayed by Saiyami Kher, the film also features legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. Isn't it a great treat for all the cricket fanatics out there? Angad Bedi, who stars in the film in a pivotal role, expressed his happiness on receiving the opportunity to share the screen space with his father Bishan Singh Bedi. Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film.

He said, "This is a dream come true for me. To be in the same film and credit list of a film together my with father, who is not only a legendary cricketer but also an incredible human being, is an honour. Working alongside Saiyami and Abhishek has been a fantastic experience, and I can't wait for the audience to witness the magic we have created together."

He added, " It's iconic because both AB and Big B, and my father and I are in the same film which is surely an exciting treat to watch. Balki sir has brought everyone together for the film, and I'm excited my dad will be seen on screen in this amazing film that is dedicated to the sports he most loves and has contributed to."

Bishan Singh Bedi was a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He played Test cricket for India from 1966 to 1979 and formed part of the famous Indian spin quartet. He played a total of 67 Tests and took 266 wickets. He also captained the national side in 22 Test matches. Bishan Singh Bedi wore a colourful patka and voiced outspoken and forthright views on cricketing matters.

He was awarded the Padma Shri award in 1970. Bishan Singh Bedi holds the world record for the most economical bowling figures in a 60-over ODI match amongst the bowlers who had completed their quota of overs (12 overs), finishing with 1 wicket for six runs in his 12 overs, which included eight maidens.