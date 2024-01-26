Shoaib Malik In Big Trouble! BPL 2024 Contract Terminated Over Suspicion Of Match-Fixing After Bowling 3 No-Balls

Shoaib Malik. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has landed in trouble over suspicion of match-fixing in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Having sent down 3 no-balls in one over during the T20 tournament, a Bangladesh-based journalist confirmed that Malik's contract with Fortune Barisal has been terminated effective immediately.

The no-ball incident occurred in the fixture against the Khulna Tigers held on January 22nd in Mirpur. The only over bowled by the former Pakistan skipper yielded 18 runs and went for three no-balls. He also managed only 5 runs with the bat as Khulna Tigers chased down a stiff total of 188 with ease, headlined by half-centuries from Anamul Haque and Evin Lewis.

3 no-balls and 18 runs in one over. Not the best outing this week for Shoaib Malik.

.

.#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode #ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/PNmHeOqgJq — FanCode (@FanCode) January 23, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: Fortune Barisal has terminated the contract of Shoaib Malik on the suspicion of "fixing". During a recent match, Malik, who is a spinner, bowled three no balls in one over. Mizanur Rahman, the team owner of Fortune Barishal, has confirmed the news. #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/wOh6yE6hoT — Syed Sami (@MrSyedSami) January 26, 2024

Malik has been on the news of late, having married Sana Javed after divorcing his 2nd wife Sania Mirza. According to reports, Sania Mirza was unhappy with Malik's extra-marital affairs and decided to attain separation from him.

Shoaib Malik last played for Pakistan in November 2021:

Having made his international debut way back in 1999, the 41-year-old hasn't played for Pakistan since November 2021, which was a T20I against Bangladesh in Mirpur. The spin-bowling all-rounder has expressed multiple times of his desire to return to national colours, but the selectors have overlooked him.

Malik has so far starred in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs, and 124 T20Is.