Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain UCL: Live streaming and where to watch on TV in India

Packed with passionate home fans, Borussia Dortmund's imposing south stand - dubbed 'The Yellow Wall' - is the 'gigantic monster' lurking to test Paris Saint-Germain stars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League on Tuesday.
When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League match take place?
The match will take place on February 19, 2020.
Where will the match take place?
The match will take place at the Signal Iduna Park.
When does the match begin?
The match will begin at 1.30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match?
The match will be broadcasted live on Sony Six, Sony Ten2 SD and HD.
Where can I watch the live streaming of the match?
The match will be streaming live on Sony LIV app.
"It's just a fantastic feeling that I haven't had before," is how Dortmund's star striker Erling Braut Haaland described scoring in front of 'Die Gelbe Wand' (The Yellow Wall) at Signal Iduna Park.
The 19-year-old has bagged nine goals in six games since Dortmund snapped him up for 20 million euros ($22 million) from Salzburg.
"If you are the opposition, it crushes you - but if you have her at your back as a goalkeeper, it's a fantastic feeling," is how ex-Dortmund shot-stopper Roman Weidenfeller describes the experience of the imposing terrace.
For Bundesliga games, the south stand, which is 100 metres (328 feet) wide and 40 metres high, is packed with 25,000 fans, but capacity is reduced to 16,000 to meet UEFA regulations for Champions League games.
Nevertheless, the noise will be deafening when the Dortmund team walk out for Tuesday's last 16, first leg tie.
PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, who coached Dortmund for two seasons until 2017, knows what to expect.
"We have a few boys used to the stadiums of this world and whom I trust to play their best, on this stage as well," the 46-year-old told German daily Welt on Sunday.
"I know very well what energy is waiting for us there." 'The Yellow Wall' already has an international reputation.
Form:
Borussia Dortmund- WLLWW
Paris Saint-Germain- DWWWW
Predicted XI:
Borussia Dortmund: Burki, Akanji, Hummels (c), Zagadou, Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro, Hazard, Haaland, Sancho.
Paris Saint-Germain: Navas, Meunier, Marquinhos, Silva (c), Bernat, Di Maria, Gueye, Verratti, Neymar, Mbappe, Icardi
(With Agency Inputs)
