Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool UCL: Live streaming and where to watch on TV in India

Liverpool are coasting towards a first Premier League title in 30 years having dropped just two points all season and are likely to be crowned English champions before the Champions League quarter-finals commence in early April.

Liverpool remains on course for a potential five-trophy haul this season. They have already lifted the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup and are used to reaching European finals under Klopp.

On current form Atletico are little match for the holders.

For the first time in over eight years in charge, the future of Diego Simeone has been questioned with Los Rojiblancos languishing well off the pace in La Liga and battling just to qualify for next season's Champions League.

A chronic struggle to score goals has hampered Simeone's side all season.

Joao Felix has failed to deliver on his 126 million euro (USD 138 million) price tag and the Portuguese wonder kid is a doubt for Tuesday's first leg.

Simeone's Atletico sides that came so close to winning the competition in losing two finals to rivals Real in 2014 and 2016 were built on the most miserly defence.

But even the Argentine would be impressed by Liverpool's run of winning their last 11 league games by the combined score of 24-1.

Form:

Atletico Madrid- DWLDL

Manchester United- WWWWD

Predicted XI:

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Arias, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi, Vitolo, Koke, Thomas, Saul, Morata and Correa.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino and Mane.

(With Agency Inputs)