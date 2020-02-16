Sadio Mane strikes 100th Premier League goal as Liverpool beat Norwich to open up 25-point lead

Breaking the Deadlock

Liverpool were on top again in the second half but struggled to create clear chances until Keita tested Tim Krul from distance in the 58th minute. The Anfield giants laid siege to the Norwich goal but frustration mounted as the home side somehow kept the score at 0-0.

Moments later Keita should have done better when he reacted quickly to a rebound off Krul but the ‘keeper dived to his right to deny him. Alexander Tettey almost caught Becker out on a rare Norwich foray into the Liverpool half, thundering a shot against the near post as the home crowd roared their team on.

Just when it seemed Norwich could become only the second team this season, after Manchester United, to deny Liverpool a win, Mane broke the deadlock. Substitute controlled a long ball from Henderson in the 78th minute before lashing home with his left. Pukki had a late chance to equalise but shot straight at Alisson as Liverpool held on for their 25th win in 26 Premier League matches.

Defending champions Manchester City, reeling from a potential two-season European ban for breaching fair play rules, are in second place in the table but have no chance of winning a third straight title.

Watch out for Reds as Champions League returns

Liverpool return to the scene of their Champions League triumph when they visit Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday very much the team to beat for those hoping to succeed Jurgen Klopp's men as European champions. Liverpool are coasting towards a first Premier League title in 30 years having dropped just two points all season and are likely to be crowned English champions before the Champions League quarter-finals commence in early April. Liverpool remain on course for a potential five-trophy haul this season. They have already lifted the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup and are used to reaching European finals under Klopp.

The German has overseen three in four seasons at Anfield, losing the Europa League final to Sevilla in 2016 and Champions League to Real Madrid two years later before getting over the line against Tottenham in the Spanish capital last year.

"I have no clue if we can win the Champions League again but we should be ready to go for it," said Klopp.

"What I know and what we showed last year is that we can beat the best." On current form Atletico are little match for the holders.

For the first time in over eight years in charge, the future of Diego Simeone has been questioned with Los Rojiblancos languishing well off the pace in La Liga and battling just to qualify for next season's Champions League.