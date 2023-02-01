Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Usman Khawaja shares hilarious meme as he misses flight to India due to visa delay

Usman Khawaja celebrates his Test ton for Australia against England in Sydney. | Photo: AFP

Australia opener Usman Khawaja is not travelling with the Test squad as he missed the flight to India due to delays in acquiring a visa.

The Australian team left for India on Wednesday, without Khawaja, who will be departing on Thursday if he gets his visa.

But Khawaja maintained his humour despite missing his flight as he shared a popular meme from Narcos to express what he's feeling.

“Me waiting for my Indian Visa like… #stranded #dontleaveme #standard #anytimenow,” wrote Khawaja while posting a meme on social media.

The Pakistan-born batter has played 56 Tests, 40 ODIs and nine T20s for Australia. The 36-year-old also featured in the IPL back in 2016.

Khawaja in red-hot form

Khawaja will be one of the batting mainstays for Australia in India as he has been in terrific form with the bat in red-ball cricket ever since he returned to the Test squad with twin hundreds at Sydney in the last Ashes series.

He was named Australia’s Test Player of the Year on Monday, an award named after the legendary Shane Warne.

Australia will have a four-day training camp in the outskirts of Bengaluru before moving to Nagpur for the first Test beginning February 9. The other venues are Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad.

Both teams are in the running to reach the World Test Championship final.

Australia have opted out of a tour game in India ahead of the crucial series expecting the surfaces in practice games to be totally different from what they would face in the four Tests. (With PTI inputs)

