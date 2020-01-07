'Bhai jaat hu na andh bhakt nhi': Vijender Singh's KO punch to user who asked him to focus on boxing

Following the events of masked men who went on a rampage at Jawaharlal Nehru University, which left more than 30 injured, the Delhi police is yet to make arrest. The Delhi Police also failed to identify the attackers.
On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. According to sources in the Delhi Police, the investigation has revealed that some insiders and some outsiders were involved in the violence.
Many have taken to twitter lashing out in support against JNU attacks. Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh took a stand against the attacks at JNU and said, "When you’re winning the argument they start attacking you personally instead of main topic. #JNUTerrorAttacks "
However, a Twitter user suggested that Singh should focus on boxing. "Bhai boxing pe focus Karo na. Kahan faltu ke jhamelon main fass ke apni bani banai ijjat khatam Kar rahe ho. We love you as a sportsperson," the user tweeted.
The troll got his fill of savagery from Singh as the boxer knocked out the troll with his reply. "Bhai jaat hu na andh bhakt nhi," the boxer responded.
