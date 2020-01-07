JNU violence: FIR reveals Delhi police saw masked men attacking students but did not act against them

As the protests against JNU violence soar after the arrest of JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, the FIR registered by the Delhi police on the violence revealed that the police waited for almost three hours before taking any action against the masked mob that attacked students and teachers and also vandalised campus property, according to FIR reports examined by Scroll.in.

The FIR registered against unknown persons revealed that the police were present on the campus at 3.45 pm when the students were attacked ear Periyar hostel. The police near the university had received information that a bunch of students had gathered near Periyar hostel, beating up other students and had aslo damaged public property.

The complainant who is a police officer himself said that they had received a request from the JNU administration urging them to bring the situation under control.

However, the FIR contradicts to what the Delhi police public relations officer MS Randhawa told the media. He said that they had received a request from the JNU administration at 7.45 pm.

Moreover, the FIR stated that around 7 pm, the police inspector received information that the rioters had entered the Sabarmati hostel. As soon as the police team reached the hostel, the saw around 60 rioters beating up the students with sticks, Scroll.on reported.

Despite seeing the masked men armed with weapons, the police did not take any action against them.

Apparently, the masked mob had entered the hostel and attacked students protesting against the administration's decision to increase the hostel fees.

It has been over twenty-four hours after masked men went on a rampage at Jawaharlal Nehru University, which left more than 30 injured, the Delhi police is yet to make arrest. The Delhi Police also failed to identify the attackers. But on Tuesday, Delhi Police filed a FIR against JNU students' union leader Aishe Ghosh and 19 other people for allegedly vandalising the university server room and attacking security guards.

Ghosh, who appeared on national TV on Sunday evening with blood soaked face and with a bandage on Monday, is now been alleged to have played a key role in the violence in JNU, which took place on Sunday. She has been booked under Sections 341, 323, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of Prevention of Damage to Public property Act, 1984. Apart from her, Saket Moon, Satish Yadav, Sarika Chaudhury, among others, are named in the FIR.

“It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking. There is a clear nexus of JNU administration, security police and the ABVP vandals. They did not intervene to stop violence,” Ghosh told reporters. “For last four-five days, some RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence to break our movement. Are we wrong to ask for safety from JNU and Delhi Police?”

The cops earlier registered four FIRs in JNU violence that shook the national capital on Sunday. The Delhi Police said that one FIR was registered on January 4 on the complaint of JNU administration regarding obstruction in the registration process. The students had to register for next semester admission which was allegedly blocked by some students. The second and third FIRs were registered regarding scuffle and obstruction in registration process on January 4. The fourth FIR was registered on January 6 for arson against unidentified and identified people for their alleged role in JNU violence that took place on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. According to sources in the Delhi Police, the investigation has revealed that some insiders and some outsiders were involved in the violence.