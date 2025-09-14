 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's Cheeky Expression Viral After Outstanding Fielding Effort; Video
Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav's spirits were high during the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. With the Indian captain diving to prevent a run, the veteran cricketer, who turned 35 on Sunday, shook hands with Axar Patel with a cheeky expression.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 10:11 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav. | (Image Credits: X)

The incident occurred when Axar was bowling to a struggling Salman Ali Agha, who largely struggled to get the ball away on a tricky Dubai surface. Although Agha had timed the ball well, his Indian counterpart was equally quick to the ball and stopped the right-hander from getting off strike.

