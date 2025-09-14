Faheem Ashraf Included In Pakistan's Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Clash Vs India Despite Sparking Controversy During Operation Sindoor

Image: Kashif Farid/X

In a move that has sparked sharp reactions, Pakistan named Faheem Ashraf in their playing XI for the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The decision comes just weeks after Ashraf was at the center of a controversy involving a social media post following India’s Operation Sindoor, a major military operation launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The inclusion of Ashraf raised eyebrows not just for cricketing reasons, but due to the emotional and political undertones surrounding the match. Operation Sindoor, launched by India in May 2025, was a decisive counter-terror effort that followed the killing of 26 civilians, including women and children, in a terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The memory of that tragedy still lingers heavily, especially among Indian fans, many of whom were outraged by what they saw as Ashraf’s insensitive reaction.

Faheem Ashraf had posted a controversial Instagram story that was widely interpreted as mocking the aftermath of the strike. The post caused a social media storm.

The match itself remains the focus for millions of fans, but Ashraf's presence adds an unavoidable subtext. For some, it’s just another chapter in the long and complicated Indo-Pak cricket saga. For others, especially those still grieving the aftermath of Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor, it is a painful reminder that for all the slogans of “spirit of the game,” some wounds are still fresh.

As the match plays out under the lights of Dubai, Faheem Ashraf’s performance will be closely watched, not just for runs and wickets, but for how the cricketing world continues to reconcile competitive sport with the realities that often lie just beyond the boundary.

Did Suryakumar Yadav & Salman Agha Skip The Handshake Ritual During India Vs Pakistan Toss At Asia Cup 2025? Check Out Video

In a moment that did not go unnoticed, the pre-match formalities of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai took an unexpected turn, as India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha did not shake hands either before or after the toss.

The match, held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14, was already packed with anticipation and tension, as is customary whenever these two cricketing giants face off. However, the absence of a handshake between the two players raised eyebrows among fans and commentators alike, hinting at the intensity that often surrounds this historic rivalry.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the stage for what promises to be another gripping contest between the arch-rivals. The toss itself was conducted with professionalism, but the expected sportsmanlike gesture of a handshake between the team representatives was conspicuously missing.