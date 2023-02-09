BGT Live, IND vs AUS 1st Test: KS Bharat shares a heartwarming hug with his mother after being handed Test debut against Australia

KS Bharat made his Test debut in the high-octane Border Gavaskar series against Australia on Thursday. The visitors won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which begins in Nagpur.

The 29-year-old Andhra Pradesh wicketkeeper-batsman was handed his maiden Test cap by veteran Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara as the team huddled together. The moment was made even more special with the Bhrat's family gracing the special occasion on the pitch.

Bharat was seen sharing a heartwarming hug with his mother on the sidelines of the ground following the momentous occasion of receiving his first Test cap.

Bharat will have big shoes to fill, slotting in for the injured Rishab Pant who proved to be a nightmare for the Australians in the last two series in Australia.

Alongside KS Bharat, Suryakumar Yadav also also handed his Test debut receiving his Test cap from former Indian coach Ravi Shastri.

