e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBGT Live, IND vs AUS 1st Test: KS Bharat shares a heartwarming hug with his mother after being handed Test debut against Australia

BGT Live, IND vs AUS 1st Test: KS Bharat shares a heartwarming hug with his mother after being handed Test debut against Australia

KS Bharat made his Test debut in the high-octane Border Gavaskar series against Australia on Thursday. The visitors won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which begins in Nagpur.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

KS Bharat made his Test debut in the high-octane Border Gavaskar series against Australia on Thursday. The visitors won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which begins in Nagpur.

Read Also
BGT IND vs AUS 1st Test: Suryakumar KS Bharat Yadav families grace proud Test debut moment against...
article-image

The 29-year-old Andhra Pradesh wicketkeeper-batsman was handed his maiden Test cap by veteran Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara as the team huddled together. The moment was made even more special with the Bhrat's family gracing the special occasion on the pitch.

Bharat was seen sharing a heartwarming hug with his mother on the sidelines of the ground following the momentous occasion of receiving his first Test cap.

Bharat will have big shoes to fill, slotting in for the injured Rishab Pant who proved to be a nightmare for the Australians in the last two series in Australia.

Alongside KS Bharat, Suryakumar Yadav also also handed his Test debut receiving his Test cap from former Indian coach Ravi Shastri.

Read Also
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Shastri backs Suryakumar to play 1st Test vs Australia, says 'he can disrupt...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

BGT Live, IND vs AUS 1st Test: Shami & Siraj send Australian openers packing, India on the prowl

BGT Live, IND vs AUS 1st Test: Shami & Siraj send Australian openers packing, India on the prowl

BGT Live, IND vs AUS 1st Test: KS Bharat shares a heartwarming hug with his mother after being...

BGT Live, IND vs AUS 1st Test: KS Bharat shares a heartwarming hug with his mother after being...

BGT IND vs AUS 1st Test: Suryakumar KS Bharat Yadav families grace proud Test debut moment against...

BGT IND vs AUS 1st Test: Suryakumar KS Bharat Yadav families grace proud Test debut moment against...

BGT 2023, IND vs AUS 1st Test Preview: Predicted XI, when & where to watch series opener in Nagpur

BGT 2023, IND vs AUS 1st Test Preview: Predicted XI, when & where to watch series opener in Nagpur

BGT 2023: Australians make sure Nagpur pitch hogs limelight day before 1st Test vs India

BGT 2023: Australians make sure Nagpur pitch hogs limelight day before 1st Test vs India