BGT 2023: Australian media says 'Nagpur pitch doctored'; here's what India captain Rohit Sharma replied

Even before the India-Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy match has started, claims of "doctoring" the Nagpur pitch, where the first Test is scheduled, have been made. Some journalists and former cricketers from Australia believe that India is preparing the pitch differently in each part. India's captain, Rohit Sharma, provided the ideal response when this was brought up during the news conference on Wednesday. On the eve of the first Test, Rohit told reporters in Nagpur that the match itself should take precedence over the field.

Just focus on cricket and not the pitch. After all the 22 guys out there are all quality players,” Rohit replied to a question at the press conference.

The pitch will be friendly for the spinners

Rohit did admit that the pitch would provide help to the spinners and counter that spin the batters would have to rotate the strike. “It is important to have a plan and figure out a way. Everyone has a different method. Some like to sweep, some reverse, and some hit over the bowler. You need to rotate strikes and sometimes you need to counterattack."

“The captains would obviously try different things and change fields and bowlers. So you need to plan and play accordingly,” he further added.

Importance of winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit also spoke about the importance of winning the Border Gavaskar Test (BGT) series. "We have four solid test matches to play in the BGT and we would want to win the series. It is going to be a challenging series and we have to be up for it. Preparation is the key. If you prepare well, you get results," he added.