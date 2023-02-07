BGT 2023: India starting as favourites but Australia have a chance of winning, says Ian Chappell

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBGT 2023: India starting as favourites but Australia have a chance of winning, says Ian Chappell

India have won the last three Border-Gavaskar series, including the last two which were played in Australia and are once again the favourites to lift the trophy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
Former Australia captain Ian Chappell feels hosts India will be starting as the favourites to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy once again when the two teams lock horns in the four-Test series in Nagpur from February 9.

"I don't know whether it's their best chance or not, but they've got a chance of winning because they're a good cricket team," Chappell told ESPNCricinfo.

"If you win the series, nobody is going to worry about when was the last time Australia won in India. Let's worry about Pat Cummins' team. I would have India have starting as favourites, but that doesn't mean I don't think Australia can win."

The four Tests will be played in Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad till March 9 before the three-match ODI series from March 17.

