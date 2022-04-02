'Better than sex': Shakira will not be happy about husband Gerard Pique's comment ahead of Espanyol clash

Spain and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has risked the wrath of his wife Shakira by claiming that playing against La Liga club Espanyol is better than sex.

Any derby match is fiercely contested and the Barcelona's derby fixture against t Catalan neighbours Espanyol are nothing less.

Espanyol's relegation from La Liga in 2020 meant that last season there was no Barcelona derby for the first time in 27 years, but the rivalry has been rekindled after they achieved promotion.

'I'm happy that Espanyol has been promoted to the first division because that's how we play in their stadium,' Pique said in an interview with YouTuber Jordi Wild.

'I like to go there, I get whistled at all the time. You laugh and the fans get even madder.

'There is nothing comparable in the world. I would say it's better than sex. I enjoy it a lot more than playing against Real Madrid.'

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:54 AM IST