FIFA World Cup 2022 draw: Groups finalised for the mega event in Qatar

The groups for the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday were decided at a draw ceremony in Qatar, where the tournament will take place in November and December of this year.

A total of eight groups, each featuring four teams, will compete in the first round of the competition, which begins on November 21. A total of 29 of the 32 teams that will compete in the tournament have been confirmed.

Two of the remaining teams will be decided during the Intercontinental Play-offs that take place on June 13 and 14, with the final place decided by a play-off between Wales and either Scotland or Ukraine.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 12:02 AM IST