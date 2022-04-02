e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2022 draw: Groups finalised for the mega event in Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022 draw: Groups finalised for the mega event in Qatar

IANS | Updated on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 12:02 AM IST

Advertisement

The groups for the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday were decided at a draw ceremony in Qatar, where the tournament will take place in November and December of this year.

A total of eight groups, each featuring four teams, will compete in the first round of the competition, which begins on November 21. A total of 29 of the 32 teams that will compete in the tournament have been confirmed.

Two of the remaining teams will be decided during the Intercontinental Play-offs that take place on June 13 and 14, with the final place decided by a play-off between Wales and either Scotland or Ukraine.

ALSO READ

Check out the Adidas ball 'Al Rihla' that will be used at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar Check out the Adidas ball 'Al Rihla' that will be used at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 12:02 AM IST