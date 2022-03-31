Check out the Adidas ball 'Al Rihla' that will be used at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Adidas have unveiled the official match ball called 'Al Rihla' ahead of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.

It is the 14th successive ball that Adidas has created for the FIFA World Cup and the company says it is designed to support peak game speeds, as it travels faster in flight than any ball in the tournament's history.

Adidas ball | Photo: Twitter

The 'Al Rihla' takes its name from the Arabic word for 'the journey' and is inspired by the architecture, boats, and flag of host nation Qatar.

Al Rihla is expected to provide the highest levels of accuracy and reliability on the field of play, partly due to its new panel shape and surface textures.

