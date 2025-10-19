 Best Crowd Catch Of The Year? Fan Takes Stunning Catch Off A Mitchell Marsh Six During IND Vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth; Video
Sunday, October 19, 2025
Image: cricketcomau/X

A lively moment lit up the crowd during the first ODI between India and Australia in Perth when a fan took a brilliant catch off a Mitchell Marsh six. The incident occurred when Marsh launched a delivery from Mohammed Siraj over mid-off, sending the ball soaring into the stands.

As the ball sailed through the air, the cameras caught a fan perfectly positioning himself under it before safely completing the catch amid cheers from the crowd. The spectators around him erupted in celebration, applauding the fan’s composure and timing, traits that wouldn’t look out of place on the field itself.

The moment added a touch of fun and excitement to the match, showcasing the vibrant atmosphere of Australian cricket venues where fans often play their own part in the entertainment.

While Marsh’s power-hitting continued to keep the scoreboard ticking, the fan’s catch became one of the standout highlights of the day, proving once again that in cricket, the joy of the game often extends well beyond the boundary ropes.

Best Crowd Catch Of The Year? Fan Pulls Off Stunning One-Handed Catch While Holding 2 Beer Cans During AUS Vs SA 1st T20I; Video

In a moment that left both the players on the field and fans in the stands in awe, a spectator pulled off an extraordinary one-handed catch during the first T20 international between Australia and South Africa in Darwin. The remarkable incident occurred when Australian power-hitter Tim David, known for his explosive stroke play, launched a short delivery from South African pacer Corbin Bosch deep into the crowd. As the ball sailed over the boundary for what seemed like a certain six, the attention quickly shifted to the stands, where a fan made the play of the day.

Balancing two cans of beer in one hand, the spectator nonchalantly stretched out his free arm and plucked the ball cleanly with a flawless one-handed grab. The crowd erupted in cheers, with those nearby immediately congratulating the man for his composure and skill. The television cameras quickly found him, beaming with pride and raising his fist in celebration, drawing a roar from the crowd and chuckles from the commentators.

Social media lit up within moments, with clips of the catch being shared widely, and many calling it one of the greatest crowd catches seen in recent memory. Fans praised not only the clean take but also the difficulty of maintaining balance and grip on the drinks, a feat made even trickier amid the excitement of the live action.

While the match itself had plenty of thrilling moments, it was this beer-juggling, one-handed wonder that truly stole the spotlight, adding yet another unforgettable chapter to the folklore of cricket crowd catches.

