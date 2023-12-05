 'Behuda Sawaal': Ajay Jadeja Rubbishes Fan's Take On Travis Head Being A 'Replica Of Virender Sehwag'
'Behuda Sawaal': Ajay Jadeja Rubbishes Fan's Take On Travis Head Being A 'Replica Of Virender Sehwag'

Travis Head has been in outstanding form with the bat in all formats ever since he made a comeback into the Australian national squad.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
article-image

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja rubbished a fan's observation that Australia opener Travis Head is similar to batting legend Virender Sehwag in many ways.

Head has been in outstanding form with the bat in all formats ever since he made a comeback into the Australian national squad.

Travis Head a thorn in India's flesh in 2023

He was the Player of the Match in the ICC World Cup final and the WTC Final which helped Australia defeat India on both occasions.

Head is not only averaging over 47 in Tests and more than 51 in Test cricket this year but he has also scored his runs at a very good strike rate which is why a fan compared him with Sehwag, who was known for his attacking style of play in all formats.

article-image

Head vs Sehwag?

But Jadeja doesn't think there is any similarity between Head and Sehwag as the Aussie is a left-handed batter whereas the former India opener was a right-handed dasher.

"Do you think Travis Head is a replica of Sehwag? Hand-eye coordination, has a strike-rate over 100 in tests, hits fours and sixes", A fan asked Ajay Jadeja on a video on Sports Tak.

"What is his age? If this guy has seen Virender Sehwag then this is a 'behuda sawaal' (non-sensical question).

article-image

"There is no logic in comparing Virender Sehwag with Travis Head. One is a right-hander, and the other is a left-hander.

"Virender Sehwag is Virender Sehwag. He used to play/go for shots from the first ball. And did this guy see how Travis Head was batting in the first few overs in the final?" replied Ajay Jadeja.

The road ahead

Head was in good touch during the recently-concluded five-T20I series between Australia and India in which he played the last three matches. He will be key for the Aussies in the upcoming Test series at home against Pakistan.

Australia will host Pakistan for a series of three Tests in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney from December 14 to January 7.

article-image

