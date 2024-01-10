BCCI Miffed With Ishan Kishan? Team India Star Reportedly Partied In Dubai After Taking Break Due To Mental Fatigue

Controversy is brewing in Indian cricket once again as reports of Ishan Kishan partying in Dubai after asking for a break from the BCCI due to mental fatigue are emerging in the media.

The 25-year-old was reportedly spotted partying with his friends abroad instead of returning home to Ranchi after he was granted a break by the Indian cricket board.

Absence from SA Tour and Subsequent Squad Omission

Kishan missed the white-ball leg on the South Africa tour after which he was mysteriously dropped from the Indian squad for the upcoming series against Afghanistan starting January 11.

“He told the team management that he has mental fatigue because he had been on the road continuously and wanted to spend time with his family back home. Instead, he chose to travel to Dubai and was seen partying,” a source in the know told the Indian Express.

Contradiction in Reasons for Break

Kishan had asked for a break from the BCCI several times last year but his requests were denied each time until he was finally released from the squad in South Africa.

Even though a player is allowed to do whatever he/she wants on their break, reports of Kishan's partying in Dubai has not gone down well which is probably why he has fallen out of favour with the selectors despite doing well in white-ball cricket.

Squad Changes for T20Is vs Afghanistan

Ajit Agarkar & Co. have opted for Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson as the wicketkeepers for the 3 T20Is vs the Afghans while Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been selected as the openers along with captain Rohit Sharma, who will be playing the shortest format of international cricket after a year.

Notably, the assignment against Afghanistan will be the last bilateral series that Team India plays before the T20 World Cup in June.

The selectors will be keenly watching how the players fair in this series before they shortlist those who will be representing India in the showpiece tournament.