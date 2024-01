BCCI Announces Release Of Request For Proposals For Staging IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited bids from reputed entities for acquiring the rights and obligations to stage the Indian Premier League season 2024 Opening Ceremony.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Request for Proposal’ (“RFP”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

RFP available for purchase till February 2

The procedure to procure the RFP documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The RFP will be available for purchase till February 2, 2024. Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFP to rfp@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A.

RPF details and other information

It is clarified that the RFP documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFP fee. Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFP. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid.

It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFP does not entitle any person to bid. BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason. IPL 2024 is likely to be played from third week of March, with the final schedule to come once the India general election dates are revealed by the Election Commissioner of India (ECI).