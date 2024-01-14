IND vs ENG: BCCI Unsure Of Ishan Kishan's Availability For England Tests; Claims Report

Ishan Kishan | Credits: Twitter

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kisha has reportedly not informed to BCCI selection about his availability for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting on January 25.

Ishan has been in the news after he was released from Test squad for two-match Test series against South Africa due to mental fatigue. However, reports of 25-year-old partying in Dubai on the pretext of taking break to spend time with family has raised speculation about his disciplinary action from BCCI.

However, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid dismissed reports of disciplinary action against Ishan Kishan and said that he himself asked for a break. He can himself available for selection after playing Ranji Trophy match for Jharkhand

When the 16-member squad was announced for England Tests, Ishan Kishan's name was missing from it. Instead, Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel was added to the squad as maiden national call-up.

As per the report by Times of India, Ishan Kishan didn't inform BCCI about his availability for Test series against England and thus he was not added to the squad.

"He wasn’t considered for the England series as he is yet to tell the BCCI that he can be considered for selection again." BCCI sources said.

The return of Ishan Kishan is uncertain for England Test series as he is yet to play for Jharkhand in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. Young wicketkeeper-batter is not part of Jharkhand team in the ongoing match against Maharashtra.

Ishan Kishan made his Test debut in 2023

After donning the blue Indian jersey in T20Is and ODIs since 2021, Ishan Kishan made his Test debut for Team India against West Indies in 2023.

The 25-year-old played only two matches and scored 78 runs, including a half-century, at an average of 78. Earlier, it was reported that Ishan Kishan is likely to be considered as specialist wicketkeeper for England Test series as team management wanted KL Rahul to focus on his batting.

Since his availability for England Tests is unsure, Kishan is likely to make a comeback in the IPL 2024 as he will look to make it to the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.