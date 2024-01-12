 Ishan Kishan Shares Cryptic Post On Social Media Amid Speculations On His Absence From Indian Team
HomeSportsIshan Kishan Shares Cryptic Post On Social Media Amid Speculations On His Absence From Indian Team

Ishan Kishan Shares Cryptic Post On Social Media Amid Speculations On His Absence From Indian Team

Indian keeper-batter Ishan Kishan shares cryptic post on social media amid speculation regarding his absence from Indian team.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Ishan Kishan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian keeper-batter Ishan Kishan shared a cryptic post on his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) amid widespread speculation regarding his absence from the team for the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan. The video posted by Kishan shows the youngster sitting in a cross-legged meditative posture while performing some breathing exercises.

