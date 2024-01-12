Indian keeper-batter Ishan Kishan shared a cryptic post on his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) amid widespread speculation regarding his absence from the team for the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan. The video posted by Kishan shows the youngster sitting in a cross-legged meditative posture while performing some breathing exercises.
Ishan Kishan Shares Cryptic Post On Social Media Amid Speculations On His Absence From Indian Team
Indian keeper-batter Ishan Kishan shares cryptic post on social media amid speculation regarding his absence from Indian team.
Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 08:00 PM IST