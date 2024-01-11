IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Team India To Bowl First After Winning Toss

Rohit Sharma and Ibrahim Zadran. | (Credits: Twitter)

Afghanistan innings updates:

Arshdeep Singh starts off with a maiden.

Team India and Afghanistan will face one another in the first of the three-match T20I series, beginning on January 11th (Thursday) in Mohali. It is also the first bilateral white-ball series between the two sides as the hosts eye a winning start to get their T20 World Cup preparations underway. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and has elected to bowl first despite dew not expected on the night.

The Indian opening batter reasoned that the pitch hardly changes in Mohali and admits that the T20I series against Afghanistan is crucial leading into the T20 World Cup in June. He said at the toss:

"No particular reason, the pitch doesn't change here much. A lot to gain from these three games. We haven't had too much T20 cricket. Leading upto the WC we have IPL and stuff but international game is international game. Trying to achieve what the team is heading to. I wasn't in the team for the entire last year, but I've been talking to Rahul bhai about what we are doing and understand what we need to do as a group. Winning is the most important thing."

Yashasvi Jaiswal unavailable for tonight's match due to the sore right groin. pic.twitter.com/dGnXGxMl7X — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 11, 2024

"We are trying to play positive cricket and bring that confidence to the WC" - Ibrahim Zadran

Ibrahim Zadran acknowledged that he wanted to bowl first too, but is optimistic of executing their plans in batting. Zadran claimed:

"I would've gone with bowl first had we won. No problem, we'll try to execute the plan in batting. This is a nice opportunity to gain some experience and generate momentum for the T20 World Cup. We are trying to play positive cricket and bring that confidence to the WC."

Playing XI of both sides:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Verma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.