BBL 2023-24: David Warner Arrives By Helicopter For Sydney Sixers Clash; Watch Video

David Warner arrives by helicopter for Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers BBL Clash | Credits: Twitter/BBL

Veteran Australian opener David Warner arrived for Big Bash League 2023-24 clash between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers in Hollywood-style entry on Friday, January 12.

Warner, who recently retired from Test and ODI cricket, arrived for the upcoming BBL match between Thunder and Sixers by helicopter, which landed at Sydney Cricket Ground. The 37-year-old flew in all the way from Hunter after attending his brother's wedding, which is 250 kms from SCG. The southpaw arrived at the venue just few hours before the BBL clash against Sydney Sixers.

In a viral video, helicopter can be seen making a landing at Sydney Cricket Ground and David Warner and his family deboarding from it. The helicopter on the outfield close to "Thanks Dave #426" logo painted during farewell Test at his home ground in Sydney.

Ever seen anything like it? 😆 🚁 @davidwarner31 arrives to the @scg on a helicopter to the Sydney Smash. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/gS4Rxmz71C — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2024

David Warner will play his first for Sydney Thunder in the ongoing Big Bash League 2023-24 season. He has been added to Thunder's squad after he confirmed of playing for the side in the remaining matches.

Warner bowed out of Test and ODI Cricket after playing his final innings in whites in third Test against visiting Pakistan team at Sydney Cricket Ground. He scored 57 off 75 balls before he was dismissed by Sajid Khan in Australia's 130-run chase. He received applause from Pakistan players and standing ovation from SCG crowd while walking back to pavilion.