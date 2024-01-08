David Warner Posts Unseen Pics With Candice Post Retirement, Pens ‘Emotional’ Note For Wife

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 08, 2024
David Warner credited his wife Candice as the reason for him making it to the highest level of cricket in his illustrious career
Credits: Instagram/David Warner
Warner shared a kiss with his wife after southpaw's final Test match. He thanked her for entering his world and allowing him to what he loved to do
Credits: Instagram/David Warner
Warner appreciated Candice for facing the challenges with grace and determination and also showing him what 'true courage looks like'
Credits: Instagram/David Warner
The southpaw expressed his gratitude to his wife for helping him to transform with her presence throughout his playing career.
Credits: Instagram/David Warner
Warner thanked his wife for constantly being around for their three daughters and never complaining for not looking after them
Credits: Instagram/David Warner
Warner said that Candice is better role model for their daughters. He thanked her for being his partner and rock.
Credits: Instagram/David Warner
He concluded his Instagram post by saying, "I am blessed to have you in my life, and I will cherish you always. I love you"
Credits: Instagram/David Warner
David Warner retired from Test and ODI cricket after Australia's third Test against Pakistan in front of his home ground in Sydney on Saturday
Credits: Twitter