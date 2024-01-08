David Warner Posts Unseen Pics With Candice Post Retirement, Pens ‘Emotional’ Note For Wife

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 08, 2024

David Warner credited his wife Candice as the reason for him making it to the highest level of cricket in his illustrious career

Credits: Instagram/David Warner

Warner shared a kiss with his wife after southpaw's final Test match. He thanked her for entering his world and allowing him to what he loved to do

Credits: Instagram/David Warner

Warner appreciated Candice for facing the challenges with grace and determination and also showing him what 'true courage looks like'

Credits: Instagram/David Warner

The southpaw expressed his gratitude to his wife for helping him to transform with her presence throughout his playing career.

Credits: Instagram/David Warner

Warner thanked his wife for constantly being around for their three daughters and never complaining for not looking after them

Credits: Instagram/David Warner

Warner said that Candice is better role model for their daughters. He thanked her for being his partner and rock.

Credits: Instagram/David Warner

He concluded his Instagram post by saying, "I am blessed to have you in my life, and I will cherish you always. I love you"

Credits: Instagram/David Warner

David Warner retired from Test and ODI cricket after Australia's third Test against Pakistan in front of his home ground in Sydney on Saturday

Credits: Twitter