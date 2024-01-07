'Incredible Privilege': David Warner Pens Emotional Note After Playing His Final Test For Australia At SCG

David Warner | Credits: Twitter

Retired Australian batter David Warner has penned an emotional note on Instagram as bade adieu to his illustrious Test career after playing the final match in whites against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, January 6.

Along with retiring from Test, Warner also called it quits from ODI Cricket, the decision which he announced ahead of his farewell Test in front of home crowd in Sydney.

The southpaw played his final innings on Day 4 of the final Test of the three-match series against Pakistan, wherein he scored 57 off 75 balls while chasing Australia's target of 130. Warner was dismissed by Sajid Khan, denying him to hit the winning runs in final innings in whites.

While walking back to pavilion for one last time in Australian Test jersey, David Warner received a round applause from Pakistan players and a standing ovation from a crowd at Sydney Cricket Ground.

David Warner's emotional message

As he bade adieu to Test Cricket, David Warner put a heartfelt message on his Instagram handle. The 37-year-old calling it an 'Incredible Privilege' to represent Australia in whites. He also said that Test Cricket has brought the best out of him as a player and tested his character and skill.

The Southpaw thanked his Australian teammates, support staff, coaches while confirming he will back in cricket, but this time as a commentator as he wants to enjoy the success of Australian off the field.

"As my time with the Aussie test cricket team comes to a close, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible privilege it has been to wear the baggy green and represent our great nation on the international stage. Being part of this team has been a dream come true, and I am truly grateful for the unwavering support and camaraderie that I have experienced throughout my journey." Warner wrote.

"Test cricket, often referred to as the pinnacle of the sport, has been a true test of character and skill, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to compete at this level alongside some of the best players in the world. The lessons learned, the memories made, and the friendships forged will forever hold a special place in my heart."

"I am deeply thankful to my teammates, coaches, support staff, and the entire Australian cricket community for their guidance, encouragement, and belief in me. All this has helped me become the player I am today."

"As I head on to the next chapter of my life, I carry with me the values and principles instilled in me during my time with the team. I will forever cherish the memories and the invaluable lessons learned, and I am proud to have been a part of the rich history and tradition of Australian cricket."

"I look forward to being up in the box commentating and watching this team excel now and in years to come." he added.