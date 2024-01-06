'She Calls Him Shaitan': Usman Khawaja Reveals His Mother's Special Bond With David Warner

David Warner with Usman Khawaja's mother Fozia Tariq | Credits: Twitter

Australian Test opener Usman Khawaja opened up on his special bond that his mother shares with his friend and teammate David Warner after the conclusion of the final Test of the three-match series against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, January 6.

Warner bade adieu to his Test and ODI career after the hosts swept the series with a eighth-wicket win over visiting Pakistan in Sydney. The 35-year-old couldn't have asked for better farewell than sweeping the three-match Test series. After the match, David Warner met his wife and three daughters. However, Warner hugging his friend Usman Khawaja's mother caught attention, the picture of which went viral on social media.

David Warner hugs Usman Khawaja's mother after his last Test match. Warner and Khawaja have been friends for 31 years and Khawaja's mother calls him 'devil' ❤️❤️ #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/GH1iT9EEbX — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 6, 2024

Speaking to the media, Usman Khawaja said that his mother, Fozia Tariq, loved him and revealed that she would call her 'Shaitan' (Devil).

"He (Warner) is hugging my mom, she loves him a lot. Honestly, I just enjoyed batting with him, he attacked the ball, let me play my game," Khawaja said.

"My mum loves him. She calls him Shaitan. Devil. Satan. My mum loved the fact that he was the devil. And it wasn't her son that she could just push it back to Lorraine and Howard [Warner's parents]” he added.

Usman Khawaja's friendship with David Warner

Usman Khawaja and David Warner have a deep-rooted friendship and bond over the last 3 decades. They've been knowing each other since the age of 6 and played several club matches together.

From playing in backyard nets to playing club matches to finally representing Australia in international cricket, Usman Khawaja and David Warner have a long way to make their ambitions come true. Even after making names for themselves, their bonding thrived.

Reflecting on his shared journey with David Warner, Usman Khawaja said that he will cherish it forever as it has been emotional ride for two friends from Sydney.

"It’s been an awesome journey and one I won’t ever forget. We’ll cherish these moments forever. didn’t have anything to say back. I was tearing up. It was quite tough."

David Warner concluded his Test career with spirited 57 off 75 balls. Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan denied the Australian opener to score winning runs in his final innings in whites. While walking off the field, he was applauded by Pakistan players and received standing ovation from Sydney crowd for his illustrious Test career.