Photos: Emotional Scenes As Australian Opener David Warner Signs Off From Test Cricket

By: Aakash Singh | January 06, 2024
David Warner walks off for the last time in Test cricket and raises his bat. Pakistan players and Marnus Labuschagne applaud Warner.
SCG crowd gives David Warner standing ovation as he walks off the field.
David Warner hugs opening partner Usman Khawaja's mother after the match. During an interview with Fox Cricket before the SCG Test, before Warner's final Test, Khawaja grew emotional reflecting on the former's career.
Pakistan captain Shan Masood presents a signed jersey to David Warner following the match.
David Warner hugs his wife Candice following the match. Warner's entire family had come to watch the match.
David Warner and his wife Candice share a kiss after the match. At the post-match presentation, Warner thanked Candice for everything that she has done for him and acknowledged his immense love for his family.
David Warner spends time with his three daughters following the 3rd Test at SCG.
David Warner hugs his daughter after Australia win the 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
Australia pose with the Benaud-Qadir Trophy. Australia won the inaugural edition of the series held in Pakistan in 2022 and delivered an imposing performance to retain the trophy.
