'Baulkline 3.0': All India Snooker Open 2024 Promises Thrilling Competition With Massive Prize Pool of Rs 18.5 Lakh

Pankaj Advani. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Get ready for a dazzling display of snooker prowess at the upcoming 'Baulkline 3.0', the highly awaited All India Snooker Open 2024, hosted by the National Sports Club of India (NSCI). This premier tournament, set to unfold at the NSCI billiards hall in Worli from January 6 to 19, 2024, is not only a battle for top honours but also features a remarkable prize purse of Rs 18.5 lakhs.

The star-studded lineup includes the likes of National champion Saurav Kothari, the reigning 2022 champion, Laxman Rawat, last year's runner-up Aditya Mehta, and the debut of multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani. Joining them are a host of top-notch snooker players from across the country, all geared up to compete in this pinnacle event of All India Open 15-Red Snooker championships.

'Baulkline 3.0' is not just about seasoned pros; it's a platform for budding amateurs to showcase their skills. The tournament kicks off with a qualifying draw on January 6, featuring heavyweights like Sparsh Pherwani, Mahesh Jagdale, Rovin D’Souza, and more. Thirty-two players from the qualifying draw will join 32 direct participants in the main draw starting from January 13.

With an impressive total prize pool of Rs 18.5 lakhs, making it one of the country's richest prize-money tournaments, the third edition promises thrilling rewards. The winner takes home Rs 5 lakhs, the runner-up receives 2.5 lakhs, and even the losing semi-finalists pocket a cool one lakh each. Cash prizes trickle down to earlier rounds, starting from Rs. 5,000 for the 32 qualifiers. Additionally, a substantial prize of Rs 1.47 lakh awaits the achiever of the maximum break of 147.