 'Baulkline 3.0': All India Snooker Open 2024 Promises Thrilling Competition With Massive Prize Pool of Rs 18.5 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Baulkline 3.0': All India Snooker Open 2024 Promises Thrilling Competition With Massive Prize Pool of Rs 18.5 Lakh

'Baulkline 3.0': All India Snooker Open 2024 Promises Thrilling Competition With Massive Prize Pool of Rs 18.5 Lakh

The star-studded lineup includes the likes of National champion Saurav Kothari, the reigning 2022 champion, Laxman Rawat, last year's runner-up Aditya Mehta, and the debut of multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Pankaj Advani. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Get ready for a dazzling display of snooker prowess at the upcoming 'Baulkline 3.0', the highly awaited All India Snooker Open 2024, hosted by the National Sports Club of India (NSCI). This premier tournament, set to unfold at the NSCI billiards hall in Worli from January 6 to 19, 2024, is not only a battle for top honours but also features a remarkable prize purse of Rs 18.5 lakhs.

The star-studded lineup includes the likes of National champion Saurav Kothari, the reigning 2022 champion, Laxman Rawat, last year's runner-up Aditya Mehta, and the debut of multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani. Joining them are a host of top-notch snooker players from across the country, all geared up to compete in this pinnacle event of All India Open 15-Red Snooker championships.

'Baulkline 3.0' is not just about seasoned pros; it's a platform for budding amateurs to showcase their skills. The tournament kicks off with a qualifying draw on January 6, featuring heavyweights like Sparsh Pherwani, Mahesh Jagdale, Rovin D’Souza, and more. Thirty-two players from the qualifying draw will join 32 direct participants in the main draw starting from January 13.

With an impressive total prize pool of Rs 18.5 lakhs, making it one of the country's richest prize-money tournaments, the third edition promises thrilling rewards. The winner takes home Rs 5 lakhs, the runner-up receives 2.5 lakhs, and even the losing semi-finalists pocket a cool one lakh each. Cash prizes trickle down to earlier rounds, starting from Rs. 5,000 for the 32 qualifiers. Additionally, a substantial prize of Rs 1.47 lakh awaits the achiever of the maximum break of 147.

Read Also
‘Baulkline 3.0’ NSCI All India Snooker Open 2024: NSCI Baulkline 3.0 Hikes Cash Award To Rs 18.5...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 'Bumrah Is A World-Class Bowler' - Dean Elgar Hails Indian Pacer After His...

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 'Bumrah Is A World-Class Bowler' - Dean Elgar Hails Indian Pacer After His...

‘Posing For Fame On Track’: Indian Railways Uses Virat Kohli’s Funny Pic To Caution Miscreants...

‘Posing For Fame On Track’: Indian Railways Uses Virat Kohli’s Funny Pic To Caution Miscreants...

Rohit Sharma 1st Asian Captain To Win A Cape Town Test, Equals MS Dhoni’s India Record After...

Rohit Sharma 1st Asian Captain To Win A Cape Town Test, Equals MS Dhoni’s India Record After...

Video: Virat Kohli's Funny Pose In Group Picture Goes Viral As India, South Africa Share...

Video: Virat Kohli's Funny Pose In Group Picture Goes Viral As India, South Africa Share...

India Back On Top Spot Of WTC Points Table After Historic Win vs SA In Cape Town Test

India Back On Top Spot Of WTC Points Table After Historic Win vs SA In Cape Town Test